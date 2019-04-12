Image copyright Suffolk Police Image caption Daniel Saunders died in an alleyway behind houses in Turin Street in the Stoke area of Ipswich

A 17-year-old boy has denied murder after a man was fatally stabbed in an alleyway days before Christmas.

Daniel Saunders, 32, died on 16 December after a single stab wound to the abdomen in Turin Street, Ipswich.

The teenager, from Bury St Edmunds and who cannot be named for legal reasons, admitted having a machete in a public place on 20 December.

Five people, including two juveniles, also appeared at Ipswich Crown Court and denied assisting an offender.

The other five charged are:

Arjun Jadeja, 18, of The Nook, Wivenhoe, near Colchester

Benjamin Gosbell, 20, of Gratian Close, Highwoods, Colchester

Olusola Durojaiye, 33, of Appleton Mews, Colchester

A 16-year-old boy from Bury St Edmunds, who cannot be named for legal reasons

A 17-year-old boy from Colchester, who cannot be named for legal reasons

All six defendants are due to appear at the same court again on 17 June.

A trial is due to begin on 8 July.

The 17-year-old charged with murder remains in custody. The other five were released on bail.

Image caption Police sealed off the area after the attack on Turin Street, which is near the Wherstead Road shops

Last month, police renewed their appeal to trace the female driver of a people-carrier with a sliding door who may have "valuable information".

The woman, who is described as in her 30s or 40s and of having a local accent, stopped to help Mr Saunders at the scene.