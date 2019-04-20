Artists reimagine classic album covers

Image copyright Sam Peet Image caption Artist Sam Peet reinterpreted Talking Heads' Speaking in Tongues

Thirty artists have redesigned the covers of classic albums in the hope of inspiring people to "head off to a record shop".

The screen prints have gone on display as part of the Off The Record exhibition in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk.

Reinterpreted album covers include The Beatles' Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band and A Love Supreme by John Coltrane.

Organisers said it had been a "mammoth project".

Image copyright Dario Designs Image caption Dario Designs' screen print is based on The Sophtware Slump by Grandaddy

Off The Press Collective said it asked artists from across the UK to produce a design that represented an album they loved and to interpret it in a new way.

It said all of the works were printed on a 12in (2.5cm) circle to represent a record.

Internationally exhibited fine artists, recent graduates, children's book illustrators and graphic artists all took part.

Image copyright Ollie St Clair Terry Image caption Ollie St Clair Terry used Kishi Bashi's 151a as inspiration

Image copyright Michelle Thompson Image caption Michelle Thompson based her design on Sgt. Peppers Lonely Heart Club Band by The Beatles

Sam Foley, from Off The Press Collective, a team of artists based in Bury St Edmunds, said it was a "really exciting" project and interesting to see how the artists "all gravitated to a different genre".

"We hope that everyone that sees the prints are just as inspired to head off to a record shop, try something new or revisit an old classic," he said.

Image copyright We Three Club Image caption We Three Club's interpretation of A Love Supreme by John Coltrane

Image copyright Adam Bridgland Image caption Adam Bridgland said he took inspiration from colouring books for his interpretation of A Ghost is Born by Wilco

Cambridgeshire-based artist Adam Bridgland said he took inspiration from colouring books for his interpretation of A Ghost is Born by Wilco.

He said he went with an album that was "true to my heart" and it was an interesting challenge as "album covers are pieces of art in themselves".

The exhibition runs at the Guat's Up cafe until 28 May.