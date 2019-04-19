Image copyright Geograph/Adrian Cable Image caption The crash happened on the junction of Flordon Road and Coddenham Road

A cyclist has died after a crash with a car.

The crash between the cyclist, a man in his 40s, and a Land Rover happened at Creeting St Mary, Suffolk, at about 09:50 BST.

Emergency services attended the collision, on the junction of Flordon Road and Coddenham Road.

Suffolk Police said the man died at the scene. The force said the road was closed for a short time. It has appealed for witnesses.