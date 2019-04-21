Kessingland beach: Body of man found
The body of a man in his 60s has been found on a beach.
Police were called to Kessingland beach in Suffolk at about 05:55 BST.
The man's clothes were wet, indicating he had been in the sea, police said. They said next-of-kin had been informed.
Suffolk Police said the death was not being treated as suspicious. Officers want to speak to anyone who saw the man between the hours of 22:00 BST on Saturday evening, and 05:55 BST.