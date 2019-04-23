Image copyright Geograph/Adrian Cable Image caption The crash happened on the junction of Flordon Road and Coddenham Road in Creeting St Mary, near Stowmarket

An "outstanding" high school teacher died in a crash between a bike and car.

Matt Jack, who was the cyclist, died at the scene of the incident at Creeting St Mary, Suffolk, at about 09:50 BST on Good Friday.

In a letter sent out to parents, Claydon High School, near Ipswich, said he was "very popular" and would be "hugely missed".

Suffolk Police said the crash, which involved a Land Rover, happened at the Flordon Road/Coddenham Road junction.

Investigators have appealed for witnesses.

Image copyright Geograph/N Chadwick Image caption Mr Jack had been a teacher at Claydon High School for 19 years

Mr Jack had been a teacher at Claydon High School for 19 years, specialising in PE but he was also a "successful" maths and science teacher, the school said.

Head teacher Maeve Taylor said in the letter that Mr Jack was an "outstanding" teacher, an "excellent tutor of Year Seven" and led many sports teams at hundreds of fixtures.

She said: "Unexpected deaths, such as this of a teacher who gave so much to so many people, remind us that we all have the capacity to touch people's lives in a positive way, make a difference to the world and that we should aim to do this each and every day."

The school said it has set up a book of condolence, which will be sent to Mr Jack's wife and children.