Image copyright Suffolk Police Image caption Tavis Spencer-Aitkens died in hospital after being stabbed 15 times on 2 June in Ipswich

The parents of a boy stabbed 15 times outside his father's home have confronted his killers in court.

Sharon Box told the five killers of Tavis Spencer-Aitkens her son would "haunt you... for the rest of your lives" at their sentencing hearing.

Tavis, 17, was killed in revenge for trouble that flared between two rival gangs in Ipswich.

Three men and a teenager were found guilty of murder and another man of manslaughter in March.

Ms Box, who wore a T-shirt with her son's picture on, told the five at Ipswich Crown Court: "I wake every morning and the first thought I have is how terrified Tavis must've been when you murdered him.

"My life is shattered, my heart is broken beyond repair."

Image caption Neville Aitkens, pictured with partner Helen Forbes, said his son bled to death on his doorstep

Tavis's father Neville Aitkens said the teenager "didn't stand a chance" and told his son's killers "I hope you're all happy".

He added: "This was my son bleeding to death on my doorstep. They butchered Tavis to death."

Isaac Calver, 19, of St Helen's Street, Ipswich; Aristote Yenge, 23, of Spring Road, Ipswich; Adebayo Amusa, 20, of Sovereign Road, Barking, east London; and 17-year-old Kyreis Davies, of Turnstile Square, Colchester, were found guilty of murder, while Callum Plaats, 23, of no fixed address, was convicted of manslaughter.

Their sentences are due to be handed down on Tuesday.

Yenge had an "unfortunate start in life", while drugs and gangs were part of Davies' upbringing, the court heard during mitigation.

Calver went along with the attack out of "friendship and loyalty", while Amusa had only been in Ipswich for a few months before the killing and had no idea of the animosity between the gangs, the judge heard.

Plaats was described as a "vulnerable young man due to his autism" and "one of life's followers".