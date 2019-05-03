Image caption Counting of votes took place at the Corn Exchange in Ipswich

Labour has retained control and strengthened its hold of Ipswich Borough Council, winning two seats from the Conservatives.

Jeremy Corbyn's party gained Whitton and Rushmere from the Tories. The Conservatives also lost a third seat, St Margarets, to the Liberal Democrats.

Sixteen seats were contested and Labour now has 36, the Conservatives have nine and the Liberal Democrats hold three.

Voter turnout in Ipswich was 30.4%.