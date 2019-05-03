Election results: Labour holds Ipswich as Tories lose seats
- 3 May 2019
Labour has retained control and strengthened its hold of Ipswich Borough Council, winning two seats from the Conservatives.
Jeremy Corbyn's party gained Whitton and Rushmere from the Tories. The Conservatives also lost a third seat, St Margarets, to the Liberal Democrats.
Sixteen seats were contested and Labour now has 36, the Conservatives have nine and the Liberal Democrats hold three.
Voter turnout in Ipswich was 30.4%.