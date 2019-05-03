Image copyright Suffolk Fire and Rescue Image caption Suffolk Fire and Rescue service was called to The Carrops at Red Lodge just after 21:30 BST

Firefighters spent the night tackling flames at a recycling centre after 70 tonnes of waste caught alight.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service was called to The Carrops at Red Lodge just after 21:30 BST on Thursday.

Eight fire engines, with crews from Leiston, Bury St Edmunds and Newmarket, were sent to the scene.

The fire service said crews had to surround the fire, which was on a locked, site before they could get access and get closer to it.

Firefighters remain at the scene.