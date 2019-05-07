Image caption It is believed a gas explosion caused a fire at a property in the village

A house has partially collapsed in what police described as a possible gas explosion.

Fire crews have been tackling a blaze at the property in The Street in Lidgate, near Newmarket in Suffolk.

The explosion at the detached bungalow happened shortly after 12:00 BST.

Police said they believed it to have been caused by a gas explosion but were unable to say yet whether anyone was inside or whether any injuries had been reported.

One neighbour described it as a "huge explosion" that rattled the windows of homes further along the road.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said it had sent four crews to deal with the blaze.

Police said the road was likely to remain closed "for quite some time".