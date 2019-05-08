Image caption Rex Garrod built the remote-control car Brum for children's TV

The children's television car Brum and Robot Wars creation Cassius attended the funeral of their inventor, who died aged 75.

More than 300 people attended the send-off of Suffolk "bodgineer" Rex Garrod at St Mary and St Lambert church in Stonham Aspal, near Stowmarket.

Mr Garrod, who also competed in speedway, made objects for television shows including Teletubbies.

His daughter Kay paid tribute to the "ingenious, unique, mad inventor".

Mr Garrod's friend and fellow inventor Tim Hunkin, who designed the coffin for him, said: "Rex lived life to the full and his life needed to be properly celebrated.

"I'm not surprised by the numbers coming to his funeral. There were always visitors to his workshop and he was always sociable and making things for people," he said.

Image caption Mr Garrod's friend and fellow inventor Tim Hunkin, who is also a cartoonist, designed the coffin

The vicar at the Stonham Aspal church Reverend Philip Payne said: "So many people came to say goodbye. Everyone has a happy story about him."

Mr Garrod's wife Sally described him as a "big kid at heart". Mrs Garrod, 69, who married him in 1992, said: "He was eccentric.

"They called him the professor of 'bodgineering' - he liked that."

Mr Garrod died in April after living with Alzheimer's for eight years.

Image copyright Sally Garrod Image caption Sally and Rex Garrod married in 1992

Growing up in Mickfield, Suffolk, Mr Garrod rode for Ipswich Witches, as well as Scunthorpe, in speedway before venturing into special effects alongside former motocross rider Dave Bickers.

He presented Channel 4's The Secret Life of Machines with Mr Hunkin.

As well as his own TV work Mr Garrod entered three robots into BBC's Robot Wars, which saw teams build and fight machines.

At the time of his death, Teletubbies creator Anne Wood, creative director of Ragdoll Productions Ltd, said: "We loved working with Rex both on Brum and in creating interactive Teletubby devices."

Image caption Mr Garrod entered three robots into BBC's Robot Wars, including Cassius