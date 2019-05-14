Image copyright PA Image caption Greater Anglia no longer offers free drinks and snacks to first class customers at weekends

A rail company has stopped providing free drinks and snacks to first class customers at weekends because the offer was "being abused".

Greater Anglia said it was "no longer commercially viable".

It said the deal was still available to first class season ticket holders and customers on weekdays.

Some rail passengers complained the changes were not properly announced, although the details are on the company's website.

Greater Anglia said it had made the changes after reviewing its "first class product offer".

A spokeswoman said: "Unfortunately we found that the system of offering complimentary refreshments was being abused at weekends and it no longer was commercially viable.

"However, complimentary refreshments are still available to first class season tickets holders on the weekend and to all first class customers on weekdays."

Last year, Greater Anglia announced first class travel was being scrapped on all of its trains except intercity services from January 2020.

Each rail firm has its own policy for first class service.

Virgin Trains and London North Eastern Railway offer complimentary refreshments every day.

East Midlands Trains only offers free drinks and snacks to first class passengers from Monday to Friday but provides a complimentary breakfast as part of its first class service on Saturdays.