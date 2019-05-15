Image copyright Ipswich Town Football Club Image caption Ms Godbold was presented with her award by another former Ipswich Town boss, George Burley

A woman who worked for two of England's most revered football managers has been honoured for her service to the sport.

Pat Godbold, 83, was given the League Managers Association (LMA) award for service to football at a ceremony in London on Tuesday.

Ms Godbold was personal assistant to Sir Bobby Robson for 36 years and also worked with 1966 World Cup winning boss Sir Alf Ramsey.

She works as Ipswich Town's archivist, 65 years after joining the club.

Ms Godbold said she was "amazed" to receive the award, which was presented to her by another ex-Ipswich boss, George Burley, in front of 900 guests at the Grosvenor Hotel.

"I had to give a speech and I was rather overwhelmed," she said. "I said thank you to the fantastic to the super people I have worked for and with for the years.

"It was a fantastic night, I know I sound big-headed but people were queuing up afterwards to speak to me and have pictures taken."

Image copyright Julian Germain / PhotoEast Image caption Pat Godbold was PA to ex-Ipswich Town boss Sir Bobby Robson and worked with Sir Alf Ramsey

The LMA's recognition of Ms Godbold's work comes just months after she was given an honorary doctorate by the University of Suffolk.

Born in Ipswich in 1935, she attended her first match at Portman Road after in 1946 with her father.

In 1954, she applied and was successful in gaining the post of secretary to the then-manager Scott Duncan.

She worked for nine managers including Sir Alf, who led Ipswich from the Third Division South to the 1961-62 League Championship before he was called up to manage England the following season.

As well as working for Sir Bobby Robson during his 13 years in charge at Ipswich, she also worked for him privately.

Among the other award winners at Tuesday's ceremony were Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder, who received the Alex Ferguson Trophy for the LMA Manager of the Year after guiding his side to Premier League promotion.