Image copyright PAul Mason/Lenox Hill Hospital Image caption Paul Mason weighed 70 stone (440kg) at his heaviest before he had surgery

A man once known as the "fattest in the world" is to return to the UK to get the support he says he is "eligible" to receive.

Paul Mason, originally from Ipswich, weighed 70 stone (440kg) at his heaviest before he had gastric by-pass surgery.

He was 20st (125kg) at his lightest but he said he has put weight back on during almost five years in America.

Mr Mason said he hoped to get his life "back on track" in the UK.

'Bad influence'

Making the announcement on Facebook, he said: "Over the years living in the US I made some wrong decisions which has led to some bad consequences.

"Some of those being letting my visa expire, moving in with someone who was a bad influence and because of these and other choices I made, I've put on weight."

He said he needs to return to the UK where he would be "eligible for the assistance I need to get my life back on track".

He moved to America because the NHS would not perform the operation to remove excess fat as quickly as he hoped.

Mr Mason said his weight has increased again to about 38st (227kg).

Image copyright Paul Nixon Photography Image caption Paul Mason weighed 70 stone (440kg) at his peak when he was living in Ipswich

People responded on his social media page with messages of support.

One said: "Wishing you all the best, Paul. You are certainly a kind and loving soul, and you deserve to be happy and well."

Another said: "We're all rooting for you. I hope you will be much happier back home."

Mr Mason, who had been living in Massachusetts, was fined for shoplifting from a Walmart store in May 2018.