Image caption Following inspections in April, Ofsted rated the leadership of child services at Suffolk County Council as outstanding

Children's social care services at Suffolk County Council have been praised by an education watchdog.

Following inspections in April, Ofsted rated the leadership of children's services at the local authority as outstanding.

It also said the experience of children who need protection was outstanding, as was the services' "overall effectiveness".

Outstanding is the highest rating from Ofsted.

The last time the council's children's services was inspected - in 2015 - it was rated requiring improvement in two categories, but good in leadership, management and governance.

Allan Cadzow, corporate director for children at the council, said: "This really shines a light on the great work that our staff deliver, day in, day out."