Suffolk

Cyclist killed in crash with HGV in Bungay

  • 28 May 2019
Bungay Image copyright Google
Image caption The crash happened on St John's Road, near the junction with Hillside Road West

A cyclist has died in a crash with a lorry in a Suffolk town.

Emergency services were called just before 15:00 BST to St John's Road in Bungay after an HGV and a bike collided.

The cyclist, a woman, was pronounced dead at the scene. Suffolk police said her family had been informed.

As of 19:00, the road remained closed while police investigations took place near the junction with Hillside Road West.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites