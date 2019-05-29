Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on St John's Road, near the junction with Hillside Road West

A man has been arrested after a cyclist was killed in a crash with a lorry.

The woman, who was in her 70s, died at the scene in Bungay, Suffolk on Tuesday.

The crash happened just before 15:00 BST on St John's Road, near the junction with Hillside Road West, and the road remained closed for six hours.

A 35-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, and taken to Bury St Edmunds for questioning.