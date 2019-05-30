Suffolk

Bungay cyclist death: Man released pending investigation

  • 30 May 2019
The crash happened on St John's Road, near the junction with Hillside Road West

A man arrested after a cyclist was killed in a crash with a lorry has been released pending further investigations into the cause of the collision.

The crash happened just before 15:00 BST on Tuesday, on St John's Road in Bungay, Suffolk.

The cyclist, who was in her 70s, died at the scene.

A man, 35, arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving had been released under investigation, police said.

