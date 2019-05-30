Bungay cyclist death: Man released pending investigation
30 May 2019
A man arrested after a cyclist was killed in a crash with a lorry has been released pending further investigations into the cause of the collision.
The crash happened just before 15:00 BST on Tuesday, on St John's Road in Bungay, Suffolk.
The cyclist, who was in her 70s, died at the scene.
A man, 35, arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving had been released under investigation, police said.