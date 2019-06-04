Image copyright MIKE HUGHES Image caption About 2,000 homes could be built on the site between Martlesham Heath and Waldringfield, to the east of Ipswich

Proposals to cut speed limits on parts of the A12 to 40mph and 50mph for a new housing development have been called a "confusing mix" by a parish council.

Some 2,000 homes are earmarked for Martlesham and Suffolk County Council wants to restrict speeds between the Seven Hills junction and the A1214.

Martlesham Parish Council favoured a consistent 40mph speed limit.

A county council spokesman said it was to improve safety by reducing speeds gradually when approaching the area.

The first homes at Brightwell Lakes, between BT's Adastral Park and Waldringfield, are due to be ready in early 2021, with the access junction on the A12 ready by late 2020, said the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Image copyright Google/Archant Image caption The blue sections would have 50mph speed limits, while the red sections would have 40mph restrictions

The A12 dual carriageway, passing BT's Adastral Park to the east of Ipswich, currently has 70mph and 50mph stretches.

The proposals include:

40mph limits on the A12 in some sections between the Newbourne Road and Eagle Way roundabouts

a 50mph limit in both directions on the A12 between Eagle Way/Anson Way and Eagle Way/Barrack Square

a 40mph limit from the Newbourne Road roundabout off the A12 to Waldringfield

a 40mph limit on Foxhall Road between the A12 and the existing 30mph limit near Foxhall Stadium

Mary Evans, county council cabinet member for highways, said: "One of the reasons... was to improve traffic flow in the area."

Martlesham Parish Council welcomed further speed limits on safety grounds, but raised concerns about having different restrictions on the same section of the A12, depending on which direction you were travelling.

A parish spokeswoman said: "It is very disappointing to see a confusing mix of 50mph and 40mph limits.

"The council considers that the limit should be consistently 40mph in both directions."

Suffolk County Council development and regulation committee is due to vote on the new speed limits at its meeting on 11 June.