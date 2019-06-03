Image copyright Amanda Bailey Frost Image caption Highways England said the road requires "extensive" repairs

A sinkhole has appeared in Lowestoft, causing severe travel disruption in the town.

The A47 Bascule Bridge has been closed westbound while emergency repair works take place, Highways England said.

People said the town was "at a standstill all due to a little sinkhole" and described the traffic as "horrendous".

Highways England said teams are "working hard to restore normal conditions as soon as possible".

The A12 has been closed northbound from Mill Hill Road up to the A47 and will remain closed overnight.

Highways England tweeted: "The repairs required are extensive and we are still establishing exactly how severe the issue is."