Image copyright Amanda Bailey Frost Image caption The sinkhole is at the junction of the A47 with Commercial Road, just north of the Bascule Bridge

Work to repair a sinkhole is expected to cause travel disruption for at least another day.

The hole opened on the northbound carriageway of the A47 in Lowestoft on Monday, just north of the Bascule Bridge.

Investigations have found it was caused by a collapsed sewer and a team from Anglian Water is working on the repair.

A Highways England spokesman said the work was "extensive" and would last until at least this evening.

Image caption The sinkhole is on Station Square to the north of the Bascule Bridge, where the A12 becomes the A47

BBC Radio Suffolk reporter Guy Campbell described the hole as "about the size of a dinner plate".

Drivers in the town have complained of disruption to their journeys.

A signed diversion for northbound traffic is in place and, if safe, a contraflow system may be put in to allow traffic to run in both directions later on Tuesday. The southbound carriageway is open.

A spokesman for Anglian Water said teams were working to fix the problem "as quickly as possible".