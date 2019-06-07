Ipswich A14: Lorry hangs over dual carriageway bridge
A lorry is hanging over a dual carriageway after tipping over on a bridge.
Traffic has been stopped on the eastbound carriageway of the A14 at Copdock near Ipswich.
Suffolk Police are at the scene and Highways England has tweeted to alert drivers of the disruption.
The town is busy with rush-hour traffic and thousands of people heading to a Rod Stewart concert at Portman Road on Friday night.
Junction 55. Overturned lorry at the #A12 / #A14 Copdock junction near Ipswich. Traffic moving in all directions but delays likely while recovery is arranged. 1283. pic.twitter.com/EO61sdGdca— Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (@NSRAPT) June 7, 2019
