Image copyright Roxy Louise Sier Image caption The lorry is overhanging the A14 near Ipswich

A lorry is hanging over a dual carriageway after tipping over on a bridge.

Traffic has been stopped on the eastbound carriageway of the A14 at Copdock near Ipswich.

Suffolk Police are at the scene and Highways England has tweeted to alert drivers of the disruption.

The town is busy with rush-hour traffic and thousands of people heading to a Rod Stewart concert at Portman Road on Friday night.