Ipswich A14: Lorry hanging over dual carriageway pulled to safety
- 8 June 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A lorry left hanging over a dual carriageway after tipping over on a bridge has been pulled to safety by recovery crews.
Traffic was stopped on the eastbound carriageway of the A14 at Copdock near Ipswich after the crash at about 17:00 BST on Friday.
The lorry cab, which was on its side, has been pulled on to its wheels.
The southern side of the roundabout remains closed to allow emergency barrier repairs to take place.
The driver of the lorry was taken to hospital with minor injuries.