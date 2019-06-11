Image copyright MIKE HUGHES Image caption About 2,000 homes could be built on the site between Martlesham Heath and Waldringfield, east of Ipswich

Proposals to cut speed limits to 40 and 50mph on parts of the A12 to serve a new housing development have been rejected and called "ludicrous".

Some 2,000 homes are earmarked for Martlesham, and Suffolk County Council wants to restrict speeds on a section of the dual carriageway.

The council's development and regulation committee has voted against the plans.

The final decision on the proposals rests with cabinet member for highways.

The first homes at Brightwell Lakes, between BT's Adastral Park and Waldringfield, are due to be ready in early 2021, with the builders' access junction on the A12 ready by 2020, said the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

The current speed limits on that part of the dual carriageway vary between 50 and 70mph, and a county council spokesman said the proposals were to improve safety by reducing speeds gradually when approaching the area.

'Not good enough'

Tory councillor Peter Beer said: "It would be much safer to have an overpass or underpass for pedestrians.

"To suggest having three or four different speed limits in a short distance is ludicrous."

Robert Whiting, Conservative councillor for neighbouring Kesgrave and Rushmere, said: "The A12 is a strategic dual carriageway, and yet the best we are offered are minor improvements, reduced traffic speeds and many, many more traffic lights.

"This is just not good enough."

Both Waldringfield and Martlesham parish councils called for one consistent speed limit, rather than a varying limit.

The Conservative-run county council's cabinet member for highways, Mary Evans, is due decide on the proposals on an unspecified date, alongside the authority's assistant operational director for highways.

If they reject the proposals, it is understood the housing developer will have to come back with revised plans.