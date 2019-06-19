Image caption Andy Harrington says it was "like a bomb's gone off"

The roof of a bungalow has been destroyed after lightning struck its TV aerial and caused a fire.

Fire crews were called to Queensland in Shotley, Suffolk, just after 01:30 BST.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue said the "severe fire" caused an "explosion" within the roof. Firefighters spent almost five hours tackling the flames.

Andy Harrington, who lives at the council-owned bungalow, said it was "like a bomb's gone off".

He said "there was a really loud noise" that woke his daughter and then they realised there was "smoke everywhere" and they had to get out of the property.

"It's carnage," he said.

Image caption Lightning struck the TV aerial and caused the fire, Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said

Mr Harrington praised the fire service, describing the crews as "brilliant".

He also said he was amazed by the number of people who were there offering help and "it's nice to know there's still a community".

Firefighters from Holbrook and Ipswich were sent to the scene.

Simon Hurst, from Suffolk Fire and Rescue, said no-one was hurt in the blaze and the neighbouring property was unaffected.