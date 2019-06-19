Image copyright Evelyn Simak/Geograph Image caption The charges relate to incidents on the A140 at Pulham Market, the A47 Acle Straight (pictured) in Great Yarmouth, the A143 at Stockton and the A143 at Thorpe Abbotts between 25 May and 9 June 2019

A man has been charged after cars were damaged by objects being thrown at them near the Norfolk and Suffolk border.

Aaron Hurley, 25, of Hardley Road, Langley, near Norwich, has been charged with four counts of criminal damage to vehicles.

He was also charged with four counts of causing a danger to road users.

The charges relate to incidents on the A140, Pulham Market, the A47 Acle Straight in Great Yarmouth, the A143 Stockton and the A143, Thorpe Abbotts.

The offences are alleged to have taken place between 25 May and 9 June 2019.

Mr Hurley has been remanded into custody and will appear at Norwich Magistrates Court later.