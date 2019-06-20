Image copyright Dan Fisher Image caption An artist's impression of what the new Burton's factory venue might look like

An old waterfront factory could become an arts hub if plans are approved.

The former Burton's clothing factory was bought by Ipswich Borough Council for £210,000 in 2015.

Theatre company Gecko, which created visuals for the new Chemical Brothers tour, has expressed interest in being based at the new venue.

Council leader David Ellesmere said the authority would submit plans and apply for funding for the "innovative" media and arts hub in the near future.

The council's plans for the building - which has long been considered an eyesore on the town's Waterfront - include room for digital and technical start-up companies and a cafe, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

Mr Ellesmere said architects working with the council had come up with "a really innovative design" for the proposed venue.

Image copyright Keith Evans/Geograph Image caption The factory has fallen into disrepair in the past 20 years

Securing groups such as Gecko, which has been renting various spaces in the town for 10 years, and DanceEast, would create "a vibe" in the area, he said.

Gecko's artistic director Amit Lahav said if the company moved in, the space would be used for rehearsals, show creation and production, offices, workshops and classes.

Being based there would be a "game-changer", he added.