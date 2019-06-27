Image copyright Jeff Higgott Image caption Sam Norris has been in intensive care since the crash

A teenage speedway rider left on life support after a serious crash has been airlifted to hospital in Cambridge to continue his recovery.

Sam Norris, a rider with Mildenhall Fen Tigers in Suffolk, suffered a serious brain injury in a race in Glasgow on 16 June.

A specialist medical helicopter flew the 15-year-old from Scotland to Addenbrooke's Hospital on Wednesday.

In a Facebook post, his family said Sam's recovery "will be a long one".

More than £8,800 has been raised for the teenager and his family since the crash at the British Youth Championships.

He had been competing in the 250cc section of the championships, though the event was subsequently abandoned.

Image copyright Jeff Higgott Image caption Sam Norris in action for his club, the Mildenhall Fen Tigers

An update in the days after the crash said the teenager had been taken off his ventilator and had opened his eyes "on and off", though he could not focus.

He has been cared for in the paediatric intensive care unit in Glasgow until his transfer to Addenbrooke's.

CT scans revealed that "fibres in the brain had sustained damage consequent with Sam's type of head injury" which will "affect his long term rehabilitation", his parents said.

Teammates from the Fen Tigers as well as well-wishers from the wider speedway community, have also posted videos of support on the family's Facebook page, describing the teenager as a "strong, determined little character", and adding: "The real race starts now."

Claire and Chris Norris also thanked supporters for their messages and prayers.

"We might not reply but we read every one to Sam, hoping that he can hear us and knows that you're all thinking of him," they wrote.

"He's going to win this race."