Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Millicent Fawcett and Elizabeth Garrett Anderson were prominent suffragettes from Suffolk

The life and times of sibling suffragettes will be showcased as part of a county-wide day of celebrations.

The third annual Suffolk Day will take place on Friday, with events spread throughout the weekend.

An exhibition centred upon Elizabeth Anderson and Millicent Fawcett will be held at Tavern Street in Ipswich.

The two sisters, who grew up in Aldeburgh, were prominent figures in the battle for women's suffrage in the early 20th Century.

Hundreds of events are planned for the three days of Suffolk Day celebrations, starting at first light on the longest day of the year with a sunrise cruise on board The Orwell Lady.

The festivities continue with the First Light Festival in Lowestoft, which runs for 24 hours from 12:00 BST on Saturday.

BBC Radio Suffolk will broadcast live around the county throughout Friday.