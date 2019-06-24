Image copyright Suffolk Police Image caption Julian Myerscough denied abusing three girls between 2001 and 2010

A former university lecturer has been found guilty of a series of sex attacks on young girls.

Julian Myerscough was accused of abusing three girls between 2001 and 2010. He denied 11 charges, including two of raping a child under 13.

An Ipswich Crown Court jury took less than three hours to find Myerscough, formerly of Lowestoft, Suffolk, guilty of all charges.

Det Con Kate Bond said she was pleased his "reign of terror" was over.

Myerscough will be sentenced on Tuesday.

The former University of East Anglia lecturer was found guilty of two counts of rape of a child under 13, four counts of indecent assault, four charges of sexual assault by penetration, and an offence against a child under 16.

He was convicted in 2010 and 2017 of possessing indecent images of children and given prison terms, the court heard.

He could not be imprisoned for the latter as he had absconded, travelling first to Ireland, then Romania, where he was arrested in August.

Det Con Bond described the case as "very complex", involving multiple victims, and Myerscough's extradition back to the UK.