Image copyright Simon Souster Image caption Droptop the cat was lifted carefully out of the bunker

A cat which spent three days trapped in a WW2 bunker has been rescued.

Droptop got stuck after squeezing inside the reinforced concrete structure in Martlesham, Suffolk, on Friday.

Dozens of locals got together in an attempt to get him out, but eventually called a team of expert volunteers from Warrior Fire and Rescue service.

It took them about three hours to safely retrieve the "very scared" and dehydrated animal on Monday night.

Mechanic Simon Souster, who was among the first wave of would-be rescuers, rushed eight miles to the scene when he saw a plea for help on social media.

'Got to rescue a cat'

He said he and his brother were "real animal lovers" with "a lot of tools and know-how, so were pleased to help".

According to Mr Souster's wife: "He'd just sat down to his tea when he said, 'I've got to go and rescue a cat', - and off he went."

After the dramatic rescue, Mr Souster said he spoke to Droptop's owner and was told the cat was "absolutely fine".

The cat was, apparently, "sitting on the windowsill watching us all - as though nothing had happened", he said.

Image copyright Simon Souster Image caption Cat Droptop had squeezed in through a small gap

Mike Ford, of Warrior Fire and Rescue, said his team arrived to find about 30 local residents who had been trying to get to Droptop.

"Some of the local residents had started to break a hole in the side of the concrete so we just took over and finished that job," he said.

They had made "an amazing effort" he added.

Droptop's rescuers were called out on Monday night at about 20:00 GMT to the bunker on the Mill Heath estate.

Image copyright Simon Souster Image caption They used drills to get through the reinforced concrete

Image copyright Zoei Malcolm Image caption One-year-old Droptop (l), pictured with brother Flash, was adopted by owner Zoei Malcolm from a rescue centre six weeks ago