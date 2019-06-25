Image copyright Family handout Image caption Lee Boswell had flown to Mexico to surprise his family on their Christmas break

A British man who drowned on holiday in Mexico may have been knocked unconscious by a wave, an inquest heard.

Lee Boswell, 36, died after getting into difficulties as he swam off the coast of Cancun on Christmas Day.

A post-mortem examination found he suffered a head injury, possibly when he was knocked out in rough seas.

Suffolk coroner Nigel Parsley reached a conclusion of accidental death.

Mr Boswell, of Shackleton Square, Ipswich, had flown to Mexico to surprise his family on a Christmas break.

The family had gathered on the beach on Christmas Day, when the conditions were windy and the seas rough, his sister Carla said.

Ms Boswell, a Padi-qualified diver and experienced swimmer, said she considered it "far too dangerous to swim".

"The retreating wave tide of the sea was very strong," she said. "It could easily pull you in from the shallows."

Blow to head

Mr Boswell went into the sea and swam out to a line of buoys, and began signalling to his family, though they were unsure if he was calling for help or just waving.

Lifeguards saw Mr Boswell in difficulty and rushed to his aid, though he could not be revived.

In a statement, Dr Karl Love, consultant pathologist at West Suffolk Hospital, said he found bruising on Mr Boswell's head.

"It is not certain whether such a trauma to the head could have resulted in unconsciousness," he said.

Mr Parsley said it was possible Mr Boswell had been knocked over by a wave and banged his head, then drowned.

Mr Boswell had recently taken control of the family bathroom-fitting business, but was a passionate musician who enjoyed travelling.

He had met his girlfriend in Peru and "at 36, his life had come together", said his mother Christine. "The future looked very bright."