Image copyright Suffolk Police Image caption Julian Myerscough abused three girls between 2001 and 2010

A former university lecturer has been jailed for 21 years for a string of child sex attacks.

Julian Myerscough, 57, abused three girls between 2001 and 2010 - his third conviction for child sex offences.

He was found guilty of 11 charges, including two of raping a child under 13, following a two-week trial.

Myerscough, formerly of Lowestoft, Suffolk, was given an extended licence period of five years. He will not be eligible for parole for 14 years.

The former University of East Anglia lecturer had previously been convicted in 2010 and 2017 of possessing indecent images of children.

Myerscough, originally from Bolton, could not be imprisoned for the latter as he had absconded, travelling first to Ireland, then Romania, where he was arrested in August.