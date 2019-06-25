Image caption Bramford Road will be closed until July 1 for repairs

A major road into Ipswich town centre will be closed for a week because of a collapsed sewer.

Bramford Road has been closed between Yarmouth Road and Sallows Close while Anglian Water carries out repairs.

The company said it expects to complete the work by 1 July, but the estimated timescale could change "once our teams get down into the sewer".

Roadworks on nearby Norwich Road have added to the travel disruption during peak times.

David Hartley of Anglian Water said: "We want to make sure we get this work completed as quickly as we can to make everybody's day a bit easier."

Image caption Anglian Water said it expects to have repaired the sewer by 1 July

He said measures had been taken to ensure no disruption to water supplies or services for customers in the area.

Drivers have voiced their frustration at the congestion caused by the road closure, which began on Monday evening.

"Nightmare trying to get home from work after a long night shift this morning as Bramford Road closed at 06:30 when everyone is trying to get to and from work," said one.

"Little side roads cannot handle all the traffic."