Image caption Reflections youth club was opened by Helen Forbe, heavyweight boxer Fabio Wardley and Tavis' father Neville Aitkens

A youth centre has opened in honour of a 17-year-old boy who was stabbed 15 times in gang-related violence.

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens died in hospital after the attack on 2 June 2018, in Ipswich, Suffolk.

His father, Neville Aitkens, said the Reflections youth club at Nansen Road Baptist Church would "break down barriers".

"It's sad it's taken a bad event to make something good happen," he said.

Three men and a teenager were found guilty of Tavis' murder in March.

Image copyright Suffolk Police Image caption Tavis Spencer-Aitkens loved reggae and R&B his father said

Mr Aitkens said the centre, which is free and open to eight to 16-year-olds in the area, will "bring everyone together".

He believes Tavis would have been "over the moon" with the new club, adding: "Everyone is welcome."

Image caption Jade Potts, 14, said there was not a lot to do in the area, the club was a good start

Helen Forbe, Neville's partner, said they have had a lot of support from the community who have told her "we should never have lost youth clubs".

Jade Potts, 14, said: "I think this is going to be awesome, it is going to be a good way to keep people off the streets and its going to be a lot of fun as well."