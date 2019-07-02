Lowestoft crash: Pedestrians injured as car hits bench
- 2 July 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A driver in her 70s has crashed into a bench in a town centre injuring pedestrians.
The car crashed through bollards on Station Road in Lowestoft, Suffolk, at about 12:45 BST.
It then struck "a couple" of pedestrians and a bench, Suffolk Police said.
A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service said the injuries were not life-threatening or life-changing.