Image caption Supporters say the bypass would address the congestion caused by closures of the Orwell Bridge in Ipswich

A 10-week consultation has begun to gauge public support and identify the preferred route for a multi-million pound bypass around the northern side of Ipswich.

Three options have been proposed for the Ipswich Northern Route.

Information and a questionnaire have been made available online and 11 public drop-in events will be held.

County council leader Matthew Hicks said: "All of Suffolk's councils are committed to exploring the options."

Two of the proposed routes link the A12 with the A14.

The third option connects the A12 and the A140, close to its junction with the A14..

A northern bypass for Ipswich - which could be single or dual carriageway - has been discussed for decades, with supporters saying it would relieve congestion in Ipswich, particularly when the Orwell Bridge is closed.

In recent years, however, local authorities had favoured building three new bridges across Ipswich's waterfront and docks area called the Upper Orwell Crossings, until the project became too expensive and was scrapped earlier this year.

Mr Hicks, Conservative leader of the council, said the public consultation "will assist us in considering the next steps".

"All we are committing to at this stage is going out to consultation and take on board the views," he said.

'More house-building'

The consultation runs until 13 September.

Drop-in events will be held in locations including Grundisburgh, Woodbridge, Coddenham and Martlesham.

Leaders of Mid Suffolk, Babergh and East Suffolk district councils encouraged as many people as possible to have their say.

But those living in some of the villages and towns which could be affected have raised concerns.

Grundisburgh and Culpho Parish Council chairman Peter Kendall questioned where the money would come from.

While on the Woodbridge Community Group Facebook page, one person wrote: "Keep Suffolk green and beautiful; more roads means more traffic, more house-building, more noise."

