Suffolk ram-raid: Petrol station hit in Hadleigh
A hole has been smashed through an office wall after ram-raiders targeted a town's petrol station.
Suffolk Police said the incident at Lady Lane in Hadleigh, Suffolk, happened just after 03:00 BST.
It is the second time the petrol station has been targeted. Manager Kathy Adams said the offenders most likely assumed there was a safe in the office.
She said the damage was "heartbreaking" to see.
"It's such a mess. It doesn't look like they got away with much but the damage they've done..." she said.
She said the Gulf petrol station, which has a Londis store, would be closed for most of Friday.
The petrol station was previously hit in February 2017. On that occasion, the ram-raiders went straight through the front of building.
- Cash machine raid leaves huge hole in Co-op on Norfolk coast
- Ram-raided Co-op sets up shop in barn in Essex
- Co-op reward doubles as ram-raiders strike
There have been a string of ram-raids on convenience stores across East Anglia.
Buildings targeted include Co-Op stores in Combs Ford and Brantham plus a McColl's store in Ipswich.