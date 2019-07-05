Image caption The ram-raid at the petrol station on Lady Lane, Hadleigh, happened just before 03:00 BST

A hole has been smashed through an office wall after ram-raiders targeted a town's petrol station.

Suffolk Police said the incident at Lady Lane in Hadleigh, Suffolk, happened just after 03:00 BST.

It is the second time the petrol station has been targeted. Manager Kathy Adams said the offenders most likely assumed there was a safe in the office.

She said the damage was "heartbreaking" to see.

"It's such a mess. It doesn't look like they got away with much but the damage they've done..." she said.

She said the Gulf petrol station, which has a Londis store, would be closed for most of Friday.

Image caption Manager Kathy Adams said "it's such a mess"

The petrol station was previously hit in February 2017. On that occasion, the ram-raiders went straight through the front of building.

There have been a string of ram-raids on convenience stores across East Anglia.

Buildings targeted include Co-Op stores in Combs Ford and Brantham plus a McColl's store in Ipswich.