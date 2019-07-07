Image caption Police said a person was seriously injured when a car went into the back-end of a lorry early on Sunday

Part of a major trunk road has been closed after a person was seriously injured in a lorry crash.

The A11 northbound between Mildenhall and Elveden in Suffolk is expected to remain shut for several hours, Highways England said.

It follows a crash in which a car went into the back of a heavy goods lorry near Fiveways roundabout in Barton Mills, at about 05:20 BST, police said.

Officers have urged any witnesses to contact the Suffolk force.

The northbound carriageway has been blocked between the junctions of the A1065 near Mildenhall and the B1106, near Elveden, with diversions in place.