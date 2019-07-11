Image caption The coastline around Orfordness lighthouse has been eroded by strong winds and high tides

A Grade II-listed lighthouse will be abandoned to the waves after volunteers admitted defeat in their battle against sea erosion.

Strong winds and high tides have been wearing away the land around Orfordness lighthouse in Suffolk, leaving it just feet from the shoreline.

Volunteers believe it could now fall into the sea within a year.

They are hoping to salvage artefacts from the building, which dates to 1792, and erect a smaller replica nearby.

For the past four years volunteers from the Orfordness Lighthouse Trust, which owns the building, have placed bags of shingle in front of it to protect it from the tide.

Image caption Bags of shingle have reduced the damage done by the tide

Mike Thacker of the trust said: "Unfortunately, unless we build something there will probably never be another one here, the way technology has moved on.

"It's still used as a way point for people. Even local fishermen, when they're coming in, look at it and know that they are close to home."

Image copyright Mike Page Image caption The distance from the lighthouse to the shoreline was about 20m (65ft) in 2005

In 2005, the lighthouse stood about 20m (65ft) from the sea, but today the gap stands at just a fraction of that.

Trust volunteers warned in 2016 that the lighthouse was "perilously close" to the edge, and raised funds for temporary sea defences.

The trust had hoped to raise the £190,000 needed to build a permanent steel wall around the structure and its outbuildings.

The lighthouse was decommissioned in June 2013 and electrical equipment and hazardous materials have since been removed.