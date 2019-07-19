Image copyright Family photo Image caption Clive Wyard was a grandfather to nine children

The death of a "one of a kind" grandfather who died a year ago is now being treated as murder, police have said.

Clive Wyard, 74, was found unconscious on the driveway of his home on Valley Road, Ipswich, at 07:15 BST on 20 July last year. He died on 1 August.

Police have arrested a 32-year-old man on suspicion of his murder.

A post-mortem examination found that Mr Wyard died from a severe head injury resulting in a fractured skull.

He also had other injuries including black eyes and cuts to his face and body.

Mr Wyard's death was originally described as "unexplained".

The unnamed suspect has been released under investigation, but is already serving a prison sentence for an unrelated offence.

Image copyright Suffolk Police Image caption Clive Wyard pictured at the Royal George pub the evening before he collapsed on his driveway

Det Insp Lewis Craske from the joint Norfolk and Suffolk Major Investigation Team appealed for anyone with information about the death to "do the right thing for the sake of his [Mr Wyard's] children and grandchildren."

In a statement, the victim's family said: "Our father was one of a kind and was cruelly taken from us. Life will never be the same but we urge anyone who knows anything to please report it.

"Sometimes the smallest piece of information can be the biggest. Truth and justice is what we want."

Suffolk Police said Mr Wyard had spent the previous evening in the Royal George pub, playing darts and taking part in a quiz, before leaving between 00:15 and 00:20 on 20 July.

The retired Felixstowe dock worker was seen on CCTV walking home along Colchester Road, and another camera picked him up on Valley Road, about 200 yards from his home, at 00:37.