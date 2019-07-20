Image copyright Geograph/Adrian Cable Image caption The 18-year-old was attacked in Silent Street, Ipswich at about 03:00 BST police said

A woman was raped in a car park in Ipswich in the early hours of the morning, police have said.

The 18-year-old was walking along Silent Street when was was grabbed from behind at about 03:00 BST.

A Suffolk Police spokesman said: "The victim is being supported by specially trained officers and a cordon is in place... the male suspect is described as black with curly hair."

Witnesses are urged to contact the force.