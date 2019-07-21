Image copyright Mike Page Aerial Photography Image caption The assault happened in a camping area of the four-day event in Henham Park

A serious sexual assault has taken place at the Latitude musical festival in Suffolk.

Police said it happened in the red camping area in Henham Park, between 22:00 and 23:00 BST on Saturday.

The female victim, whose age is not known, is being looked after by specially trained officers as inquiries continue.

The four-day festival, which attracts about 40,000 people, was headlined this year by the Stereophonics.