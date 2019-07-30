Image copyright Family photo Image caption Michael "Mick" Rayner of Ford End, near Great Dunmow, died on 20 October 2017

A man has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving after a grandfather was killed in a road crash.

Michael "Mick" Rayner of Ford End, Essex, died in the collision on the A14 near Ipswich, on 20 October 2017.

He was out of the Nissan Cabstar van he had been driving when both he and the van were struck by a JCB Fastrac tractor and agricultural trailer.

Christopher Duerden, 25, was charged after he was summonsed to appear at Ipswich Magistrates' Courts.

The defendant, of Bridge Street, Bungay, is due to appear at Ipswich Crown Court on 27 August.

Mr Rayner, 67, died at the scene on the eastbound carriageway between the Orwell Bridge and junction 57 for Nacton/east Ipswich.

Image caption The accident happened on the eastbound carriageway of the A14, between the Orwell Bridge and the Nacton interchange

His family previously described him as a "much-loved member of the family, a devoted husband, father and grandfather to a family that adored him".

A passenger in the Nissan Cabstar was uninjured.