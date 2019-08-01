Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to Acheson Way, Aldeburgh, at about 10:40 BST on 15 October 2018

A husband and wife who died three days apart after falling down the stairs at home were both killed in the "tragic accident", an inquest has heard.

John Hewitson, 90, and his 55-year-old wife Chun Hewitson were discovered on 15 October 2018 by neighbours concerned their front door was ajar.

Mrs Hewitson died at their home in Acheson Way, Aldeburgh, Suffolk, while Mr Hewitson died later in hospital.

The inquest at the Ipswich coroner's court ruled the deaths were accidental.

The inquest heard that Mrs Hewitson was the full-time "devoted carer" to her husband, who had dementia and glaucoma.

Mrs Hewitson, also known as Connie and originally from Malaysia, met her husband while working in Woodbridge and they married in 2006.

'Exceptional carer'

In a statement, her daughter Pansy Kheng told the court the day before they were discovered her mother had "nearly fallen down the stairs as John went to bed, as he had weak knees".

Neighbour Susan Sabatino described Mr Hewitson as blind and added he "always had his wife helping him as he was very unsteady".

Occupational therapist Katie Woollard told the inquest the couple had been offered help, but Mrs Hewitson "wished to remain caring for her husband herself".

By August 2018, Mr Hewitson had been unable to recognise his wife and at a home visit on 11 October, the "exceptional carer" agreed to discuss some care for her husband so she could make appointments.

Mr Hewitson's cause of death was given as bronchopneumonia, while Mrs Hewitson's given as severe head injury consistent with falling down stairs.

A Suffolk police report said the scene "appears to fit both falling down the stairs as a tragic accident", with no third party involvement.

Suffolk's senior coroner Nigel Parsley recorded conclusions of accidental death for both.