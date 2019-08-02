Sound City Ipswich: 'Truly eclectic' acts announced
The initial line-up for a new music festival aimed at boosting a town's appeal to touring bands has been announced.
Sound City Ipswich on 4 October is modelled on the Liverpool-based Sound City festival with 21 live bands and industry conference events.
Performers include Manchester synth pop act WH Lung and Ipswich's late-80s John Peel favourites The Stupids.
Organisers said the programme offers "a truly eclectic range".
The one-day event is being organised by the team behind the successful Sound City Liverpool festival.
It has been funded by a £40,000 Arts Council grant, as reported by the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
The first nine bands to be announced are:
- Novelist: Grime MC from south east London who was nominated for a Mercury Prize in 2018
- Snapped Ankles: Homemade synths and guitars act will make the trip from their base in London, although they have roots in east Suffolk
- WH Lung: Manchester-based synth-pop act with 70s influences
- Emma-Jean Thackray: Composer, producer, multi-instrumentalist, singer, bandleader and DJ who has worked with the London Symphony Orchestra
- Dingus Khan: Manningtree eight-piece championed by Mary-Ann Hobbs and Steve Lamacq, and hand-picked by BBC Introducing in Suffolk for Latitude
- Gaffa Tape Sandy: Bury St Edmunds-based band who have performed at Glastonbury and BBC Introducing in Suffolk's 10th anniversary gig
- The Stupids: Reformed John Peel favourites from Ipswich who were part of the late-80s "skate punk" scene
- Happyness: South London trio with two albums under their belt
- Diving Station: Quartet from Manchester who have appeared on BBC 6 Music as well as Glastonbury and the Dot to Dot Festival
Marcus Neal, from Sound City Ipswich, said the different styles reflect the "make-up of our home town".
More names will be added to the line-up in the coming weeks.
Acts will perform across three stages at the Corn Exchange, Manor Ballroom and The Smokehouse.
There will also be a BBC Music Introducing in Suffolk live stage on the Cornhill.