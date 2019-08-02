Image copyright Sound City Ipswich Image caption Sound City will make its Ipswich debut on 4 October

The initial line-up for a new music festival aimed at boosting a town's appeal to touring bands has been announced.

Sound City Ipswich on 4 October is modelled on the Liverpool-based Sound City festival with 21 live bands and industry conference events.

Performers include Manchester synth pop act WH Lung and Ipswich's late-80s John Peel favourites The Stupids.

Organisers said the programme offers "a truly eclectic range".

The one-day event is being organised by the team behind the successful Sound City Liverpool festival.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Snapped Ankles have been announced as one of the bands performing at Sound City Ipswich

It has been funded by a £40,000 Arts Council grant, as reported by the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

The first nine bands to be announced are:

Novelist: Grime MC from south east London who was nominated for a Mercury Prize in 2018

Snapped Ankles: Homemade synths and guitars act will make the trip from their base in London, although they have roots in east Suffolk

WH Lung: Manchester-based synth-pop act with 70s influences

Emma-Jean Thackray: Composer, producer, multi-instrumentalist, singer, bandleader and DJ who has worked with the London Symphony Orchestra

Dingus Khan: Manningtree eight-piece championed by Mary-Ann Hobbs and Steve Lamacq, and hand-picked by BBC Introducing in Suffolk for Latitude

Gaffa Tape Sandy: Bury St Edmunds-based band who have performed at Glastonbury and BBC Introducing in Suffolk's 10th anniversary gig

The Stupids: Reformed John Peel favourites from Ipswich who were part of the late-80s "skate punk" scene

Happyness: South London trio with two albums under their belt

Diving Station: Quartet from Manchester who have appeared on BBC 6 Music as well as Glastonbury and the Dot to Dot Festival

Marcus Neal, from Sound City Ipswich, said the different styles reflect the "make-up of our home town".

Image caption Dingus Khan have recording a session at the BBC's Maida Vale studios

More names will be added to the line-up in the coming weeks.

Acts will perform across three stages at the Corn Exchange, Manor Ballroom and The Smokehouse.

There will also be a BBC Music Introducing in Suffolk live stage on the Cornhill.