Image caption The old menu has appeared at the window of the former Grimwades department store at the prominent location on the town's main square

Shoppers have been taken back to a time of cheaper prices as an old menu has reappeared in the window of an empty town centre store.

Grimwades on Ipswich's Cornhill shut in 1996 but, following refurbishment, a pricelist from when its cafe was open is on display again.

On offer was coffee for 70p, homemade soup for £1.35 and fruit pie for £1.

The menu has generated local interest, with one person saying "bring Grimwades back at those prices".

Image copyright The Ipswich Society Image caption Grimwades was an outfitters and tailoring company, founded in 1844. This picture dates from the 1960s, before pedestrianisation

Image caption It is unclear if the sign was the final price list before Grimwades closed, or whether it dated from earlier

Robin Hinchley, 74, from Ipswich, said he used to shop at the outfitters store but could not remember the restaurant.

Looking at the menu, he said "look, there's no latte or cappuccino" and "you wouldn't get those prices today".

"It cost us £4 for a cup of tea and latte yesterday," he added.

Image caption The red brick three-storey building looks out across the remodelled Cornhill, but has not had a permanent tenant since Clinton Cards

On Twitter, one person wrote: "I recall going there in the 80s. Getting a table near the window and watching the world go by was fun. Tea and scone please!"

Another said: "I smiled at the menu too this week... milky coffee for 70p, this was before the latte became a thing!!"

Grimwades was founded by tailor Richard Grimwade in 1844.

After Grimwades closed, the Victorian red brick three-storey building was home to Clinton Cards until 2013.

Image copyright The Ipswich Society Image caption Grimwades closed in 1996

Image caption A closer look at the price list which has appeared in the window opposite Debenhams

Image copyright The Ipswich Society Image caption Clinton Cards occupied the building until 2013

It had been used by a number of pop-up shops, but has stood empty since Ipswich Borough Council granted Pret A Manger permission to turn it into a cafe and sandwich shop.

But the national chain pulled the plug on the contract in January without giving a reason.

Image copyright The Ipswich Society Image caption The building had been used by a number of pop-up shops after Clinton Cards closed in 2013

The Ipswich Society said the building was "looking a lot smarter" and it hoped "someone takes up this prime site icon very soon".

The BBC has contacted the letting agent JLL for comment.

The owner told the Ipswich Star that market conditions were tough, but he had completed a makeover of the store to make it more attractive to tenants.