Image copyright East Suffolk Council Image caption Dozens of bags were dumped by the side of the road

Dozens of cannabis plants that have been fly-tipped in a small village could pose a health risk to the public, a council said.

A mound of bin bags full of "remnants" of marijuana plants were dumped in Henstead, near Lowestoft in Suffolk, on Friday.

People are being warned not to touch the waste as it could contain spores which can cause health problems.

Suffolk Police is working with the council to investigate the fly-tipping.

A spokeswoman for East Suffolk Council said: "The waste contained remnants from cannabis plants and, as a result, may contain spores which can be harmful to health.

"As with all fly-tipping incidents, we will be undertaking a full investigation to try to find those responsible.

"The waste will be removed in due course, using specialist equipment and, in the meantime, we would ask members of the public not to interfere with the waste."

The specific health risk posed to the public comes from aspergillus spores - a type of mould which, if inhaled, can cause chest infections or allergic reactions.

People with lung conditions like asthma or cystic fibrosis are more likely to be affected.

Suffolk Police have been contacted for comment.