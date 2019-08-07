Image copyright The Sutton Hoo Ship's Company Image caption The models were produced for the Sutton Hoo Ship's Company, which aims to build the first full-size replica of the ship

Crowdfunding of £1m is needed to build a full-size replica of an Anglo-Saxon ship discovered at archaeological site Sutton Hoo.

A campaign called "Make Ship Happen" has been launched by the Sutton Hoo Ship's Company to raise enough money for the two-year building project.

The original ship was discovered at the site near Woodbridge, Suffolk, in 1939.

Sutton Hoo is thought to be the final resting place of the 7th-Century King Raedwald.

Image copyright Sutton Hoo's Ship Company Image caption Members of the Make Ship Happen campaign want to build a 90ft replica of the ship

The site was recently given a £4m revamp - the largest single investment by the National Trust at the site.

Archaeologists, historians, shipbuilders and volunteers will come together to reconstruct the 90ft ship at the Longshed on the site of the former Whisstocks boatyard in Woodbridge.

Once complete it will take 40 rowers to sail the ship.

People will be able to sponsor the metal rivets that will hold the ship together as part of the first phase of fundraising.

Philip Leech, chairman and director of the Sutton Hoo Ship's Company, said: "We cannot wait to watch this magnificent vessel slide down the slipway into the river, before making the maiden voyage. The beauty and dignity of this King's ship, tied into a serious scientific programme to learn more about our past, makes for a magnificent and worthwhile spectacle."

The team will be using digital plans produced at Southampton University from the measurements taken at the excavation.

Mr Leech hopes the ship will provide key insights into Anglo-Saxon construction, skills and seamanship.

Once complete the full-size replica is set to be used as a movable educational exhibition.