Image copyright New Wolsey Theatre Image caption Fans' memories of the 1978 FA Cup win were worked into the storyline of Our Blue Heaven

Football fans are being asked to share their memories for a show celebrating Ipswich Town's 1981 Uefa Cup victory.

The new production will be a sequel to 2018's Our Blue Heaven, which marked 40 years since the club won the FA Cup.

Writers will weave memories from fans with music from the time, with the curtain set to rise at the town's New Wolsey Theatre in the spring of 2021.

Artistic director Peter Rowe said: "We need the public's support and memories to achieve a great show once again."

The show will also coincide with the 20th anniversary of the theatre in 2021.

Image copyright Archant Image caption Paul Mariner and John Wark show off the Uefa Cup from the balcony of Ipswich Town Hall

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption John Wark scoring in the 4-2 second-leg defeat in Amsterdam, which gave Town a 5-4 aggregate win

Mr Rowe said fans' personal memories had set Our Blue Heaven apart.

"I know there will be similar stories and adventures to share from 1981 - against a changing society and emerging pop culture too. This was a great year for music," he said.

The theatre wants to hear unusual stories of those caught up in 1981's run - from the scramble for tickets and trips to Europe, to coincidences and quirks of fate.

They will be coordinated by the Ipswich Town Heritage Society, and used in exhibitions and anniversary coverage in 2021.

Town, led by Bobby Robson, lifted 1981 Uefa Cup after clinching a 5-4 win in a two-legged final over AZ Alkmaar of The Netherlands.