Image copyright Google Image caption The boy was stabbed in the body and legs in Landseer Road, Ipswich

A teenager who was involved in a "revenge attack" which left a 16-year-old boy in intensive care has been jailed for 17 years and six months.

Martell Dacus, 18, carried out the attack in Ipswich on 19 June 2017 along with Aristote Yenge and two others.

Yenge, 24, is already serving a life sentence for the murder of Tavis Spencer-Aitkens in Ipswich last year.

Dacus, 18, admitting wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon.

He was told he would serve a minimum custodial term of 12 years and six months.

Image copyright Suffolk Police Image caption Aristote Yenge, 24, was sentenced for violent disorder

The group of four targeted the teenage victim who was stabbed nine times and left to bleed on a doorstep in Landseer Road in the Gainsborough area of town.

The "revenge" stabbing was a "group planned gang attack", Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Yenge was sentenced last month to 18 months jail for violent disorder, to run concurrently with his life term.

At the same hearing, Mica Lopes, 19 and Mohammed Semko, 18, both of Ipswich, also admitting violent disorder and were both sentenced to 15 months imprisonment, suspended for two years, and given 80 hours of unpaid work.

Stephen Phillips, 64, who drove the gang from the scene, admitted assisting an offender.

He was sentenced to 15 months in prison, suspended for two years, ordered to do 50 days of rehabilitation activities and attend a 12-month drug rehabilitation programme.

Yenge was one of a gang of men jailed for murdering Tavis after a four-month trial which ended earlier this year.

The teenager was stabbed 15 times and hit over the head with a bottle on the Nacton estate in east Ipswich.